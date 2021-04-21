Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Kim Kardashian is fully embracing the new chapters of her life post divorce 

Kim Kardashian is back at enjoying her life after split from Kanye West in February. 

According to an insider, the reality TV star is fully embracing the new chapters of her life.

"Kim is having a lot of fun right now. She feels free and is a lot happier," the source revealed. "It's a new era for Kim. She has been loving going out with friends, meeting new people and really being out and about again."

The insider added that "it's a tough juggle" between working, studying to become a lawyer and being with her four kids, "but everyone is so happy that she's finally making more time for herself."

On Friday, the KKW beauty founder was seen frolicking at the Miami beach with Maluma, Victoria Beckham and a couple of other friends. 

"She loved being out in Miami and felt like herself again. Kim has also expressed if the right person came along, she'd be interested in dating again," the insider shared, before adding, "She doesn't want anything serious anytime soon but she's been liking connecting with people."

