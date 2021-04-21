Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen opened up about Kim Kardashian's split with Kanye West

Chrissy Teigen came forth spilling the beans on how Kim Kardashian gave it her all to save marriage with Kanye West.



Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Teigen said what it was like being a close friend to Kim while she navigated through this chapter in her life.

Addressing one of the questions as to whether her husband John Legend is still in touch with Kanye, Teigen said, "I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it's that he goes off the grid. It's hard to ever contact Kanye, but Kim is doing okay."

Further adding about how Kim has handled her relationship with Kanye, Chrissy quipped, "I know Kim gave her all, gave her everything and it's honestly a shame that it didn't work out because I saw them being a forever relationship, I really did. But I know she tried her best."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February. The couple share four kids together: daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.