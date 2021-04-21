Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh has the highest per capita income: Nasir Hussain Shah

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Information Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah addressing a press conference. — YouTube screengrab/File

  • Sindh has highest per capita income in both urban and rural areas.
  • Punjab is after Sindh, says Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.
  • PPP can change the future of Pakistan, claims the minister.

Information Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said the province had the highest per capita income compared to other provinces in the country.

The minister, citing a survey conducted by Macro Pakistan, data for which was obtained from their website, said Sindh has the highest per capita income in both urban and rural areas.

"PPP for you in last 12 years," he said, alongside graphs depicting Sindh's position versus other provinces.

"Urban Sindh’s per capita income adjusted for PPP of $7,547, is higher than the South Asian average of $6,500," the information minister said, adding: "Even in rural areas, Sindh has the highest [per capita income]. Punjab [comes] after Sindh."

The information minister, in a separate statement, credited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, saying this was all possible due to his vision and leadership.

"PPP can change the future of Pakistan," he said.


