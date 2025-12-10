US envoy says Exim financing to bring $2bn in mining equipment for Reko Diq

US Charge d'Affaires Natalie A Baker speaks in this photo, December 10, 2025. — Screengrab via X/@usembislamabad

Exim funding to aid Reko Diq operations.

Project expected to create thousands of jobs.

US sees model for future mining partnerships.



ISLAMABAD: US Export-Import (Exim) Bank's project financing will bring in up to $2 billion in high-quality US mining equipment and services needed to build and operate the Reko Diq mine, the US Charge d'Affaires said on Monday.

"I'm pleased to highlight the US Export-Import Bank recently approved financing of $1.25 billion to support the mining of critical minerals at Reko Diq in Pakistan," Natalie A Baker said in a video statement on X.

According to her, the approved financing will help facilitate equipment and services for the project "in the coming years", generating an estimated 6,000 jobs in the United States and 7,500 jobs in Balochistan.

She said the Reko Diq mine "serves as the model for mining projects that will benefit US exporters, as well as local Pakistani communities and partners".

Baker said the initiative aligns with the Trump administration’s approach to emphasise commercial partnerships. "The Trump administration has made the forging of deals exactly like this one central to American diplomacy," she noted.

She added that Washington looks forward to further agreements between American companies and their Pakistani counterparts in the critical minerals and mining sector, describing the project as one that aims to "bring employment and prosperity to both our nations."

The US diplomat's remarks come weeks after the US Exim announced plans to invest in the country’s critical mineral projects, as Washington aims to increase its energy output.

In an interview with the Financial Times in an interview published on November 23, Exim chair, John Jovanovic, said that the organisation's deals included $1.25 billion loan for the Reko Diq mine.

The announcement is part of a plan to invest $100 billion to secure US and allied supply chains for critical minerals, nuclear energy and liquefied natural gas.