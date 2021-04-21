Imran Khan is making people hostile by supporting inflation mafia: Bilawal

Bilawal says PM Imran Khan is turning people hostile by providing patronage to the inflation mafia.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday said that Imran Khan is turning people hostile against the government by providing patronage to the inflation mafia, adding that the promised Ramadan package is nowhere to be seen.



As reported by Geo News, Bilawal said that the increase in prices of ghee, flour, and other essential food items shows the incompetence of the PTI government.

He went on to say that the record hike in prices of food items during Ramadan and the ensuing economic burden has broken the backs of the masses.



"People will get only get relief when these incompetent rulers, who are responsible for inflation, will go home," said Bilawal.

Bilawal added that after announcing that the premier will himself supervise inflation in the country, the continual hike in prices of essential commodities is worrisome.

"The Ramadan package announced by Imran Khan is nowhere to be seen," Bilawal pointed out. "Most of the saving markets are selling more expensive items than the open market."

The PPP chief added that Imran Khan has "pushed the country into unprecedented crisis by handing it over to the inflation mafia," adding that the change of finance ministers could not alleviate the sufferings of the masses.