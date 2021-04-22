Katie Price's ex-husband Alex Reid sentenced to eight weeks in jail for fraud

Alex Reid - second ex-husband of Katie Price - has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison for alleged insurance fraud.



As per reports, the former cage fighter had attempted to claim £61,000 in compensation after getting into collision with another driver, who was insured by Axa.

The 45-year-old told police that he had been approached by a stranger on a motorbike to give a witness's statement but the insurance firm subsequently discovered that the witness was an old friend of Reid.

Mrs Justice Eady ruled Reid had engaged in "a deliberate falsehood in which the defendant stood to make significant financial gain" and sentenced him to eight weeks, half of which will be served in prison and the remainder on licence.