Prince Harry met Queen twice before returning to US

Prince Harry visited the Queen privately ‘at least twice’ and spoke with Charles & William after his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, according to report.

A media outlet, citing royal author Omid Scobie, claimed the Duke of Sussex met with his grieving grandmother after attending farewell service of the Duke of Edinburgh.



The Duke of Sussex, who traveled to the UK for the first time in over a year for Philip's funeral, also visited Princess Eugenie and her newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank during his stay in the country.

According to Scobie, Harry had been able to speak with his grandmother "at least twice" during his time back in Britain. The details of their meetings have not been revealed yet.



The author claimed: ‘The love and respect the Duke has for his grandmother will always be unwavering. This trip was to honour the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother.



Scobie is co-author of 'Finding Freedom', an explosive book telling the story of the Duke and Duchesses decision to step away from royal life - although the Sussexes claim they had no input.



There were also rumors that Harry might stay in the UK for the Queen's 95th birthday. However, the Duke's trip was fairly quick as his wife the Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth later this summer.

It is the first time Prince Harry has been able to speak to the Queen in person since his and Meghan's bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah that saw the Sussexes claim they had faced racism in the Royal Family.