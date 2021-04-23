Can't connect right now! retry
Reuters

Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 6,000 IPL runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. REUTERS
  • Virat Kohli becomes the first batsman to score 6,000 runs in the IPL.
  • India skipper Kohli has reached the milestone in 196 matches.
  • He leads the list ahead of Chennai's Suresh Raina 5,448 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became on Thursday the first batsman to score 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India skipper Kohli reached the milestone in 196 matches and leads the list ahead of Chennai's Suresh Raina (5,448 runs), Delhi's Shikhar Dhawan (5,428), Hyderabad's David Warner (5,384), and Mumbai's Rohit Sharma (5,368).

Read more: Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam set to break T20I record set by Virat Kohli in upcoming series

Kohli's unbeaten knock of 72 was eclipsed by 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed 101 off 52 balls in a 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals to become the youngest batsman to score a century during an IPL chase.

"I had the best seat in the house," Kohli said after Padikkal smashed six sixes and 11 fours. "You can't always be the guy going dominant... Tonight my role was different and I wanted to hang in there."

