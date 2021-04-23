Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam speaks via video link during US President Joe Biden’s Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate. — Twitter/ClimateChangePK

  • SAPM Malik Amin Aslam urges international community to dedicate $100 billion to climate change.
  • PM Imran Khan is offering natural solutions to challenges posed by climate change, he says.
  • Pakistan would be a clean energy-producing country by 2030, the special assistant says.

Pakistan, in its bid to cut down carbon emissions, has vowed that 30% of the cars running in the country would be electrically powered.

The pledge came during US President Joe Biden’s Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, where Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam represented Pakistan.

The special assistant, addressing the summit via video link, said the international community needs to dedicate $100 billion to climate change.

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts towards mitigating the effects of climate change, the special assistant said the country has planted 10 billion trees in a bid to play its part.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is offering natural solutions to challenges posed by climate change," he said, adding: "Pakistan wants solutions to environmental problems."

"Pakistan would be a clean energy-producing country by 2030," he vowed.

The special assistant said Pakistan aims to produce zero-carbon energy using water resources.

SAPM Aslam suggested three types of climate finance to be delivered:

  • Committed finance
  • Adaptation finance
  • Transition finance.

More From World:

'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

'Not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mingle with others': Saudi grand mufti

FM Qureshi says negotiated political solution only way forward for Afghanistan

FM Qureshi says negotiated political solution only way forward for Afghanistan
'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies suffer hefty losses over Biden's tax plans

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies suffer hefty losses over Biden's tax plans
Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro

Earth Hour observed to 'prevent earthquakes', says Punjab minister Khayal Kastro
Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge

Pakistan bans outdoor dining as coronavirus cases surge
2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19

2 inches could make all the difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19
Eight major hospitals of KP witness 83% increase in oxygen consumption

Eight major hospitals of KP witness 83% increase in oxygen consumption
Peshawar hospitals forced to increase oxygen storage capacity amid rise in COVID-19 patients

Peshawar hospitals forced to increase oxygen storage capacity amid rise in COVID-19 patients

Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021

Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021
Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams

Courts dismiss legal challenges to in-person Cambridge exams
PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

PM Imran Khan says 'only education can change people's fates' during university inauguration

Latest

view all