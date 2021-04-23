In climate summit, Pakistan pledges 30% electric car transition by 2030

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam speaks via video link during US President Joe Biden’s Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate. — Twitter/ClimateChangePK

SAPM Malik Amin Aslam urges international community to dedicate $100 billion to climate change.

PM Imran Khan is offering natural solutions to challenges posed by climate change, he says.

Pakistan would be a clean energy-producing country by 2030, the special assistant says.

Pakistan, in its bid to cut down carbon emissions, has vowed that 30% of the cars running in the country would be electrically powered.

The pledge came during US President Joe Biden’s Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, where Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam represented Pakistan.

The special assistant, addressing the summit via video link, said the international community needs to dedicate $100 billion to climate change.

Highlighting Pakistan's efforts towards mitigating the effects of climate change, the special assistant said the country has planted 10 billion trees in a bid to play its part.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan is offering natural solutions to challenges posed by climate change," he said, adding: "Pakistan wants solutions to environmental problems."

"Pakistan would be a clean energy-producing country by 2030," he vowed.

The special assistant said Pakistan aims to produce zero-carbon energy using water resources.

SAPM Aslam suggested three types of climate finance to be delivered: