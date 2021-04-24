Can't connect right now! retry
Beyonce shares priceless never-before-seen footage

American pop titan Beyonce has shared never-before-seen adorable footage that may be called her home video.

The 39-year-old music icon has in fact provided the footage to the German brand Adidas for its new campaign titled "Impossible is Nothing." 

The German brand released biography-styled inspirational films earlier this week with main themes of "sustainability, inclusivity, and credibility." 

The brand has 19 other celebrities and sports figures on board for its campaign.

While sharing the visuals on Instagram, the brand captioned the post: "@beyonce saw the possibilities of inviting all of us to find our voice. To use her platform as a stage to celebrate our differences with all people. With you. Me. Them. Us."

The Adidas message concludes: "What possibilities do you see?#ImpossibleIsNothing"

As regards Beyoncé's part of the inspirational film, the video provided by the Crazy in Love hitmaker includes her home video footage when she is in her early days living in her hometown of Houston, Texas. 

The priceless and cute visuals show the pop icon in development through the years. The legendary entertainer can be seen in the never-before-seen footage performing in her living room while at a tender age to her making history on the Coachella stage. 

As the visuals flash on the screen, her hit song "All Night" can be heard playing in the background with a voice-over speaking to Queen Bey's decades of positive influence.

"When she was finding her voice, she didn't see limits; she saw possibilities," the background voice is heard.

"To be more than a singer. More than a dancer. More than an Icon. She saw that she could be an inspiration to all people. The possibilities are unlimited. So that she and they and we could see possibilities too."

