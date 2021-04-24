Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
Beyoncé reminisces over 'Lemonade's' anniversary

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Beyoncé reminisces over ‘Lemonade’s’ anniversary

Grammy award winning singer Beyoncé recently took to social media to reminisce over the 5th anniversary of her hit song Lemonade.

The singer penned the note on Instagram and wrote, “I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people. I’m so thankful for all the beautiful souls involved in making one of my favorite pieces of art.”

She concluded her note by writing, “As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting. I hope you find joy today.”

Check it out below:


