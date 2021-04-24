Gal Gadot addresses biggest kitchen accident in quarantine

Renowned actress Gal Gadot recently got candid about the moment her tipsy-self got her in a minor kitchen accident.

The Wonder Woman actress spilled the beans during her appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show and explained how, at one point she “drank probably too much” and even had the bright idea to cut up a cabbage salad at 11a.m.

At that moment, her tipsy self even cut off the tip of her pointer finger and had her husband discard it. While showing off her finger, Gadot explained, "Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger. And then he got so disgust that he threw it into the garbage disposal.”