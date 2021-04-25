Sindh govt seeks army's help in implementation of coronavirus SOPs

File photo.

Sindh govt seeks army's help in implementation of COVID-19 SOPs under Article 245

Sindh govt to inform interior ministry about details regarding troop deployment and equipment

Pakistan on Saturday reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the country's highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has sought help from the Pakistan Army in implementing coronavirus SOPs as cases of the virus surge across the country.

The provincial government has written to the Ministry of Interior, seeking the army's help for the civil administration under Article 245 of the Constitution.

Sindh government said it would inform the interior ministry about details regarding troop employment and equipment after holding consultations over the matter.

On the other hand, Sindh information ministry Nasir Hussain Shah has warned that the provincial government will impose a lockdown if the situation turns alarming in Sindh.

"The provincial government is ready; if [coronavirus] situation worsens, we will impose a lockdown," he had said on Saturday, speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan.

Troops assist civil administration in Islamabad, Peshawar

A day earlier, army troops were deployed in Islamabad and Peshawar after PM Imran Khan announced their help would be needed in ensuring implementation of safety protocols.

Officials of the Islamabad administration had visited various areas in the city on Friday with army personnel in tow to enforce the implementation of coronavirus protocols.

Assistant Commissioner Rana Musa Tahir had visited different commercial areas with an army and police escort and took action against violators.

The district administration, in a statement, had said 1,997 inspections were carried out on Friday, while 28 shops and one restaurant were sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Nine people were arrested for hoarding and violation of SOPs, the administration said, adding that fines worth Rs226,000 were imposed for not abiding by safety protocols.

The army and district administration officials had also inspected 85 mosques, said the statement.

Army called in to help implement SOPs

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has directed the military — as well as police and Rangers — to help ensure that SOPs regarding COVID-19 are being strictly implemented and followed.

In a televised address after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) over COVID-19, the prime minister had urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus so that the situation remains under control and a lockdown of big cities is avoided.

Army called in to help implement SOPs

On Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has directed the military — as well as police and Rangers — to help ensure that SOPs regarding COVID-19 are being strictly implemented and followed.

In a televised address after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) over COVID-19, the prime minister had urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus so that the situation remains under control and a lockdown of big cities is avoided.

“We have been instructing the people to follow SOPs but they neither have fear nor are cautious. Therefore, the pandemic is spreading rapidly,” he had said.

“If you simply keep following SOPs and wearing masks from now on till Eid, then we will not have to take the extreme step of locking down cities, which India is unfortunately doing now,” he had added.

Highest single-day death toll

Pakistan on Saturday reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the country's highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

Previously, the highest death toll reported by the country was 153 on June 20th of last year.