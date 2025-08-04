 
Sindh govt extends deadline for Ajrak-themed number plates

Excise and Taxation Department announces extension for motorcycles till October 31

August 04, 2025

This representational image shows a number plate. — APP/File
The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department has extended the deadline for replacing existing vehicle number plates with new Ajrak-themed number plates to October 31, according to a notification issued on Monday.

The provincial government had earlier set August 14 as the deadline for acquiring new security-featured number plates.

The notification stated that the extension was given for two-wheelers (motorcycles) following the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The Sindh government's move to mandate new vehicle number plates caused significant inconvenience for Karachi residents, sparking a wave of fines, vehicle seizures, and rising frustration among the public.

The Excise Department is facing a huge backlog of issuing fresh plates as application numbers surge, with citizens thronging offices across the city. However, due to sluggish processing and inadequate infrastructure, delays in issuing the new plates have become routine, The News reported.

While the department grapples with a backlog, the traffic police have launched a relentless campaign, penalising vehicles with old plates.

Without clear guidance from the Sindh government or the Excise Department, the police issued fines worth millions and a large number of cars and bikes.

The fee for a new number plate is Rs1,850 for motorbikes and Rs2,450 for cars, sparking further criticism. Citizens argue they’ve already paid once and shouldn’t be charged again.

Several have urged the Excise Department to set up city-wide camps and conduct the process systematically, while reining in the alleged excesses of the traffic police.

