entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Experts compare Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Experts recently came forward to discuss the differences in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal starts.

A senior palace figure made the compressions during their interview with the Daily Mail and were quoted saying, “It's been devastating for William and Catherine having to go it alone.”

“Thank goodness Catherine at least was able to adapt to her new life without any fuss. I can't recall her complaining about anything. No one at the Palace did any more for her than for Meghan.”

“It's always been the same when someone new arrives in the family – you're here, you'll learn, now get on with it. She did. She gives William so much confidence.”

“Catherine is so marvellously uncompetitive considering the amount of attention she gets from everyone. She manages to raise the Queen's spirits.”

“The Queen sees it as quite wonderful that William married such a sensible girl whom the public seem to love for her own sake.”

