Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s looming intervention with the Queen

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Experts weigh in on Meghan Markle’s looming intervention with the Queen

Experts recently came forward and addressed all the “things that need to be said” to Meghan Markle at the royal palace.

This claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie and he told Royally Obsessed podcast listeners, "We have heard from sources that William and Harry did continue their conversation that day, as did Prince Charles.”

“While conversations did continue in some capacity, I haven't heard anything about deep discussions about any of the issues.”

“There are so many gaps that will perhaps be filled over time. These are those steps forward that, at the very least, matter massively."

He also added, “But I would also think that there needs to be a conversation that involves the Sussex family and individuals. This isn't just about Harry and William, this is also about the journey that we heard from the Duchess of Sussex.”

"And perhaps some of the things that haven't been addressed in that. That are many things that Harry can talk about with people."

More From Entertainment:

Camila Mendes sheds light on ‘Riverdale’s’ absurd plot holes

Camila Mendes sheds light on ‘Riverdale’s’ absurd plot holes
Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Experts compare Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings

Experts compare Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings
Prince Harry’s sudden UK leave slammed by experts

Prince Harry’s sudden UK leave slammed by experts
Royal experts weigh in on ‘royal on royal’ feud: report

Royal experts weigh in on ‘royal on royal’ feud: report
Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed

Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed
Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed

Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed
Lindsay Lohan’s father cuffed over rehab ‘kickback’ claims

Lindsay Lohan’s father cuffed over rehab ‘kickback’ claims
Do you know Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII?

Do you know Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII?
History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'
Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

Latest

view all