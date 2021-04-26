Watch: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan vaccinates senior-citizens herself

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan vaccinating senior citizens.

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday vaccinated a couple of senior citizens herself in Sialkot, Geo News reported.

Awan visited a coronavirus vaccination centre in her hometown where she reviewed the arrangements and gave instructions to the concerned staff.



Dr Firdous Ashiq, according to the report, also vaccinated several senior citizens present there who praised her for her kind gesture.

The CM’s adviser also promised to announce vaccination for the journalist community soon and said she will vaccinate them herself.



Govt hopes to vaccinate 70 million people by end of this year

The government is hoping to vaccinate at least 70 million people by the end of this year, read a news report published in The News.



Despite the bottlenecks, Pakistani officials are confident that the daily vaccination may hit 100,000 persons per day soon.

They are also expecting that the vaccination will reach 200,000 per day in the coming weeks and months as it is gaining momentum in the country.

The PTI-led government has so far approved $150 million for procurement of vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic and another formal summary will be forwarded to get an approval of $90 million for this purpose obtained from the Islamic Development Bank.

In totality, the allocated amount will go up to $240 million to obtain the vaccine that had become scarce in all countries.

