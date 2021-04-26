With 4,825 new infections, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally crosses 800,000 mark

50,161 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 4,825 tests returned positive. Photo: REUTERS

At least 70 more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 17,187.



As per the official NCOC data, 4,825 new infections emerged on Monday.



The positivity rate of coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 9.61% as of today.



At least 70 more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 17,187, while over 4,800 new infections have been reported across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed Monday.



As per the official data, 50,161 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 4,825 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 9.61% as of today (Monday) whereas the number of active cases stands at 89,219.



The new cases have taken the national tally of positive cases to 800,452 with 285,542 reported in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Highest single-day death toll

Pakistan on Saturday reported 157 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the country's highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

Previously, the highest death toll reported by the country was 153 on June 20 last year.

Govt seeks army's help in implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

The Federal Ministry for Interior on Sunday had issued a notification stating that Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Islamabad Capital Territory will (in accordance with their needs) seek the help of the Pakistan Army to strictly implement the coronavirus SOPs. The orders, however, do not apply to Sindh.

The Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed had made the announcement and said that the decision to seek the assistance of the armed forces was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Coronavirus on Friday, April 23, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.