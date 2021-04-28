Why Prince William called it quits with Kate Middleton for a brief period

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared an unbreakable bond since quite some time.



Their love story may appear to be no short of a fairytale, but the two did have their fair share of bumps on the road as well.

The couple had infamously split up in 2007 as speculation went through the roof about their engagement which gave the future king cold feet.

It was then that he had reportedly called Kate at work, per Mirror Online, and broken up with her over the phone.

The now Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both later admitted that the split had made them stronger.

The duchess had later said: “At the time, I wasn’t very happy about it, but it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised.”

“I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger. I really valued that time for me as well, although I didn’t think it at the time,” she added, as per Mirror Online.

The duke also said: “We were both very young… we were both finding ourselves and being dif¬ferent characters. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, so it was just a bit of space and it worked out for the better.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also spoke about William and Kate’s split and how the former had talked to his father Prince Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth when he became anxious of the entire situation.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Nicholl was quoted saying by the portal.

As per sources cited by the report, Her Majesty was disappointed about the pair parting ways.

After months of Kate hiding her emotions behind a smile through several outings with friends, she slowly started to make her way back into the royal family when she and William were spotted together at an Army party at barracks in Bovington, Dorset.

Not long after, they agreed on a marriage pact during their secret Seychelles getaway with their official engagement being announced in November 2010. The two tied the knot in a royal ceremony in April 2011 at Westminster Abbey.