Pak vs Zim: Babar Azam dismisses criticism, says he decides all matters related to team

Pakistan captain Babar Azam addresses a virtual press conference from Harare, Zimbabwe. Photo: Screengrab

Babar Azam says team will try to carry forward winning momentum in Test series.

Captain confident about team's performance despite break from test cricket.

Babar Azam says he has always played for the team and a combination is made as per the situation.

HARARE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday called on the pundits and analysts to stop claiming that “nothing” is in his control and assured everyone that he decides all matters related to the team management himself.

“The impression that I have nothing in my hands should end now. Everyone can see on the field that I look after all the matters related to the team,” said Azam while speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan’s two-match test series against Zimbabwe that starts from tomorrow. He lamented that in every press conference, questions are raised over his role.

The skipper said that even the final eleven is decided by him after taking input from the management.

“I am the captain and I know my role. Everyone has their own way of thinking and opinion,” said the batsman.

When asked about veteran batsman Shoaib Malik’s request for a white-ball coach, Babar said that it was the PCB’s job to look into the matter. He clarified that neither he nor any other player has any problems with the current coaches of the team, adding that they are “happy” with Misbah and co.

In the virtual press conference, Azam said that the team will try to carry forward its winning momentum in the Test series. He added that Pakistan will come out with a winning combination on the field and suggested that changes will be made, if needed, in the playing eleven.

The captain admitted that Pakistan will be playing Test cricket after a break in new conditions but added that he is “confident” that the team will perform well.

“Pakistan’s test batting is strong, Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali are experienced batters,” said Babar. He also said that the two have suggested that openers Abid Ali and Imran Butt should be backed in their roles.

Speaking about his position, Azam said that he has always played for the team and a combination is made as per the situation, adding that he even changed his position in the final T20I for the team.

“I play according to the team’s situation and do not play selfishly. Everyone gives an opinion and I do not pay heed to that,” said Babar in response to a question. He admitted that he does get happy after breaking records but is always “focused” on the team.