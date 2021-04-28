Watch: Coronavirus patients in India receive oxygen in cars

India is battling a deadly coronavirus wave and reports emerging from the country are nothing short of harrowing.



Hospitals in the world’s second-most populous country are overrun with patients and many have run out of oxygen. The country has crossed the 200,000 fatality mark for coronavirus deaths.



Read more: Image of Indian woman giving CPR to dying husband breaks hearts on social media

As a result, crematoriums have been burning pyres in the hundreds daily.

In such a situation, a group of youngsters in New Delhi, one of the hardest hit areas, decided to provide oxygen to people in need in their cars.

People can be seen in footage shared on social media lining up their cars at the spot so their coronavirus-affected loved ones can receive oxygen.