Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 29 2021
By
Web Desk

'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith shared her thought on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's married life, saying they're compatible as partners because they have a common goal beyond their relationship.

gushing over the A-list couple during a new episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Pinkett said: 'They're a beautiful couple'.

She added: "Not to say that they won't have their difficulties, because they will. But here's the thing that I love about how they started their relationship: They agree on God. They want to serve God, and they want to love God together. And that is always their North Star."

Pinkett Smith's comments about Justin Bieber, who's been a close friend of the Smith family for years, came during a discussion about polyamory on the talk show.

Jada has been married to Will Smith since 1997, with whom she has two children son Jaden and daughter Willow. She cohosts the show with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The 49-year-old actress said all relationships, whether they're polyamorous or monogamous, "need to be connected to something greater than you."

Pinkett Smith believes that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber's faith is the anchor that goes beyond their relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas

Kate Middleton concerned about Meghan's relationships with her father Thomas
Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux reveals truth about his break-up with Jennifer Aniston
Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary

Kate Middleton and Prince William give a glimpse of their love life in new pics on wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake among several artists featuring DJ Khaled's new album

Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake among several artists featuring DJ Khaled's new album
Samuel Jackson-starrer The Protege gets a release date

Samuel Jackson-starrer The Protege gets a release date
Kendall Jenner shows off her elegance as she steps out for errands run in NYC

Kendall Jenner shows off her elegance as she steps out for errands run in NYC
Kanye West continues to wear wedding band from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West continues to wear wedding band from Kim Kardashian
Bo Burnham teases surprise Comedy Special for Netflix

Bo Burnham teases surprise Comedy Special for Netflix
Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry gave up his mom Diana's precious treasure for Prince William and Kate Middleton
Lana Del Rey fans not happy with cover of her 8th studio album

Lana Del Rey fans not happy with cover of her 8th studio album
BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies

BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies
'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

'Who Killed Sara?' Second season release date confirmed

Latest

view all