'Hailey Bieber and Justin are compatible as couple'

Jada Pinkett Smith shared her thought on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's married life, saying they're compatible as partners because they have a common goal beyond their relationship.

gushing over the A-list couple during a new episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Pinkett said: 'They're a beautiful couple'.

She added: "Not to say that they won't have their difficulties, because they will. But here's the thing that I love about how they started their relationship: They agree on God. They want to serve God, and they want to love God together. And that is always their North Star."

Pinkett Smith's comments about Justin Bieber, who's been a close friend of the Smith family for years, came during a discussion about polyamory on the talk show.

Jada has been married to Will Smith since 1997, with whom she has two children son Jaden and daughter Willow. She cohosts the show with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The 49-year-old actress said all relationships, whether they're polyamorous or monogamous, "need to be connected to something greater than you."

Pinkett Smith believes that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber's faith is the anchor that goes beyond their relationship.

