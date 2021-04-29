Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Karachi's ranking improves on World Crime Index

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

The International Crime Index has ranked Karachi on 115th spot in the World Crime Index. Representational image.

Karachi has seen a considerable decrease in its crime rate over the years as the city fell to the 115th spot in latest World Crime Index rankings. 

The city's current crime index has been calculated to 53.70, placing it on the 115th spot in the list that features over 300 cities. The port city was ranked sixth in 2014 and gradually, over the years, it fell down to 103 in 2020 as crime saw a decline.

Read more: 2020 crime roundup: How was the performance of the Karachi police?

The law enforcement agencies efforts to curb crime have improved Karachi's ranking in the World Crime Index, according to figures released by the international body.

Venezuela's Caracas tops the crime index. Afghanistan's Kabul ranks 14 on the list, Bangladesh's Dhaka 43, Houston 52, India's Delhi at number 82, Washington DC 88, Nantes in France is placed at number 105 whereas Bangalore is placed on the 108th spot in the crime index.


