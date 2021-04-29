Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left red-faced after Spotify host snub

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been left red-faced after a fellow Spotify podcast host advised his listeners against getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had announced that they will be part of a star-studded panel aimed at maximising global vaccination.

However, podcast host Joe Rogan’s comments come as a blow as they signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the company since stepping down from the royal family.

A royal insider familiar with the couple told Page Six: “Harry and Meghan will be less than thrilled with Spotify, it’s hugely embarrassing for them.

“And they have to think, ‘Do we really want to be on the same banner as Joe Rogan?'”

Rogan said: "If you’re, like, 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go ‘No'."

