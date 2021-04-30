Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Al Jazeera viewers pick Imran Khan as 'personality of the week' in news contest

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan is Al Jazeera's 'personality of the week' for his efforts to address the issue of Islamophobia.

The international Arabic news channel based in Doha, Qatar has a weekly programme called 'Sibaq-ul-Akhbar'. It is a live, interactive programme that runs for an hour in Arabic on Al Jazeera.

It is a popular programme in Arab countries. 

The channel selects the week's three to four top news and asks viewers to vote for which top news story is associated with a certain personality.

The Pakistan premier secured 56% votes on the Sibaq-ul-Akhbar programme held on 24th of this month. 

