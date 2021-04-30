Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus vaccination centres to remain open on Labour Day

A health care worker administers the coronavirus vaccine on an elderly citizen. Photo: File 

Considering the rise in coronavirus cases, the government has decided to keep COVID-19 vaccination centres open on Labour Day (May 1).

"In view of the need to continue our vaccine drive, COVID vaccine centres will be open on May 1," said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. 

The decision comes a day after, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar announced that Pakistan will be starting the vaccination of people falling within the age group of 40-49 years from Monday, May 3.

The federal minister took to Twitter to announce that more than 100,000 people had been vaccinated across Pakistan in a single day, for the second consecutive day.

"Second successive day of more than 1 lakh vaccinations. Encouraging to see pace of registration also picking up. Vaccination of those between 40 and 49 years age will be starting from next Monday the 3rd of May," he tweeted.

Read more: Pakistanis aged 40-49 years old to be vaccinated from May 3

On April 27, Pakistan opened the registration of the coronavirus vaccine for the 40-49 age group.

“In today's NCOC, meeting decided to open up registration of 40 plus age citizens starting tomorrow. Also decision taken to allow walk-in vaccination of all registered citizens of 50 plus age group,” Umar had tweeted.

“If you are 40 years or older please register and encourage others to register.”

Read more: Government wants to vaccinate 70m people by end of 2021, says report

Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 50 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

Read more: How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan

