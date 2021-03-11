Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

A senior citizen being administering COVID-19 vaccine at the Red Crescent Coronavirus Care Hospital in Rawalpindi. Photo: APP

Pakistan on Wednesday launched the second phase of the coronavirus vaccination campaign by allowing people over the age of 60 to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you want your parents or your grandparents to be registered for the coronavirus vaccination program, you can get them vaccinated by following the simple steps below:

For those people who do not having an internet connection: you can message your (or your relatives') 13 digit Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) (if they are above 60), without spaces and dashes, on 1166.

Those who have an internet connection: you can get yourself (or your relatives) registered by visiting the NIMS website, where you will be greeted with a registration screen on which you can enter their personal details. Please take care to provide a valid phone number.

Read more: Pakistan among leading nations resisting coronavirus vaccination, shows survey

The government will share the vaccination centre and date for the vaccination on the registered phone number. 

After receiving the registration details on your provided phone number, visit any nearest vaccination centre and get the first dose of the vaccine.

Apart from citizens over the age of 60, the government is also inviting healthcare workers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Healthcare workers who are registered with the government can walk in to any vaccination centre and get themselves vaccinated.

On the other hand, if you're a healthcare worker and are not registered, then go to the NIMS website (click this link) and register for the vaccine.

After registering, you can check your registration status by sending your CNIC to 1166 after 24 hours. 

Read more: Gallup report says 81% of Pakistan's doctors ready to take coronavirus vaccination

