Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday May 01 2021
By
AFP

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

By
AFP

Saturday May 01, 2021

A volunteer uses an oximeter to check the oxygen level of a man before providing oxygen support for free, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, India, April 30, 2021. -REUTER
  • India has become the new epicentre of COVID-19 in the world.
  • 401,993 new infections registered in India during the last 24 hours taking the total caseload to 19.1 million.
  • 3,523 deaths have also been reported, bringing the toll to 211,853.

NEW DELHI: India recorded on Saturday over 400,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time, the first country to do so in the pandemic, official data showed.

According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.

Many experts suspect that because of insufficient testing and inaccurate recording of cause of death, the real numbers are much higher.

Related items

Indian authorities lowered their guard in the early part of the year after infections fell below 10,000 per day, lifting restrictions on most activity.

Mass religious gatherings such as the Kumbh Mela, attracting millions of Hindu pilgrims, and political rallies were allowed to continue even when cases numbers began rising sharply in late March.

In April alone, India recorded around seven million new infections. On a per-capita basis however, India’s caseload remains low compared to many other countries.

Fire at hospital kills 16 COVID-19 patients

At least 16 Covid-19 patients and two nurses died Saturday in the latest in a series of hospital fires in India, officials said, as the country's health care system buckles under a surge in cases.

Read more: Medical oxygen: Why are supplies dwindling and how is it made?

There were around 50 other patients at the four-storey hospital in Bharuch in the western state of Gujarat when the blaze began at 1:00 am (0730 GMT). It has since been put out.

The death toll stood at 18, local police official Rajendrasinh Chudasama told AFP, "including 16 patients and two nurses."

"Primary investigation revealed that the fire started due to a short-circuit in the ICU of the hospital," he said.

On April 23 a fire on the outskirts of Mumbai killed 13 Covid-19 patients, a few days after another blaze left 22 people dead at another clinic, also in Maharashtra state.

India's health care system has long suffered from underfunding, and the new virus outbreak has seen critical shortages in oxygen, drugs and hospital beds, with patients dying outside hospitals in some areas.

More From World:

US imposes travel restrictions on India to limit COVID-19 spread

US imposes travel restrictions on India to limit COVID-19 spread
Three-quarters of female journalists face online abuse: UNESCO

Three-quarters of female journalists face online abuse: UNESCO
India-occupied Kashmir on the verge of running out of coronavirus vaccine

India-occupied Kashmir on the verge of running out of coronavirus vaccine
Stampede kills 45 at religious festival in Israel

Stampede kills 45 at religious festival in Israel
Man kills friend for not revealing mobile phone's password

Man kills friend for not revealing mobile phone's password
Indian states run out of COVID-19 vaccines as govt pauses nationwide inoculation drive

Indian states run out of COVID-19 vaccines as govt pauses nationwide inoculation drive
Funder lays claim to Broadsheet’s US$29 million Pakistan award

Funder lays claim to Broadsheet’s US$29 million Pakistan award

US president Joe Biden's real test begins as he seeks to pass ambitious plan

US president Joe Biden's real test begins as he seeks to pass ambitious plan
BioNTech expects coronavirus vaccine trial results for babies by September: CEO

BioNTech expects coronavirus vaccine trial results for babies by September: CEO
World to spend $157bn on coronavirus vaccines till 2025: report

World to spend $157bn on coronavirus vaccines till 2025: report
Indian rickshaw driver converts 3-wheeler into free ambulance for COVID-19 patients

Indian rickshaw driver converts 3-wheeler into free ambulance for COVID-19 patients
Asif Hafeez loses three UK properties worth £6m after arrest in drugs case

Asif Hafeez loses three UK properties worth £6m after arrest in drugs case

Latest

view all