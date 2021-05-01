Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Reuters

Indian scientists flag coronavirus mutations that could 'possibly evade immune response'

By
Reuters

Saturday May 01, 2021

People get their names registered after receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2021. — Reuters

  • Scientists are studying what has led to a surge in cases in India and whether a variant called B.1.617 is to blame.
  • Scientists say minor mutations in some coronavirus samples require more study.
  • Say there is no reason to currently believe they could be dangerous.

NEW DELHI: A leader of a forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could "possibly evade immune response" and require more study. 

However, the advisers said while they were flagging the mutations, there was no reason currently to believe they were expanding or could be dangerous.

Scientists are studying what led to the current surge in cases in India and particularly whether a variant first detected in the country, called B.1.617, is to blame. 

The World Health Organisation has not declared the Indian variant a "variant of concern," as it has done for variants first detected in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. 

Related items

But the WHO said on April 27 that its early modelling, based on genome sequencing, suggested that B.1.617 had a higher growth rate than other variants circulating in India.

The forum of advisers, known as the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium, or INSACOG, has now found more mutations in the coronavirus that it thinks need to be tracked closely.

"We are seeing some mutation coming up in some samples that could possibly evade immune responses," said Shahid Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of INSACOG and a top Indian virologist. He did not say if the mutations have been seen in the Indian variant or any other strain.

"Unless you culture those viruses and test them in the lab, you can't say for sure. At this point, there is no reason to believe that they are expanding or if they can be dangerous, but we flagged it so that we keep our eye on the ball," he said.

INSACOG brings together 10 national research laboratories.

India reported more than 400,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Saturday. The rampaging infections have collapsed its health system in places including capital New Delhi, with shortages of medical oxygen and hospital beds.

More From World:

Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'

Afghan capital on high alert over US failure to meet troop withdrawal 'deadline'
Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

Scientists explain how India's government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India records over 400,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
US imposes travel restrictions on India to limit COVID-19 spread

US imposes travel restrictions on India to limit COVID-19 spread
Three-quarters of female journalists face online abuse: UNESCO

Three-quarters of female journalists face online abuse: UNESCO
India-occupied Kashmir on the verge of running out of coronavirus vaccine

India-occupied Kashmir on the verge of running out of coronavirus vaccine
Stampede kills 45 at religious festival in Israel

Stampede kills 45 at religious festival in Israel
Man kills friend for not revealing mobile phone's password

Man kills friend for not revealing mobile phone's password
Indian states run out of COVID-19 vaccines as govt pauses nationwide inoculation drive

Indian states run out of COVID-19 vaccines as govt pauses nationwide inoculation drive
Funder lays claim to Broadsheet’s US$29 million Pakistan award

Funder lays claim to Broadsheet’s US$29 million Pakistan award

US president Joe Biden's real test begins as he seeks to pass ambitious plan

US president Joe Biden's real test begins as he seeks to pass ambitious plan
BioNTech expects coronavirus vaccine trial results for babies by September: CEO

BioNTech expects coronavirus vaccine trial results for babies by September: CEO

Latest

view all