PCB to offer Fawad Alam, Hassan Ali contracts in higher categories: report

Hassan Ali celebrates after taking a wicket (L). Fawad Alam looks on (R).

Fawad Alam, Hassan Ali to be offered contracts in higher categories following stellar performances.

Hafeez to be offered central contract once again.

Asad Shafiq, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari and Yasir Shah are likely to be demoted.

Following their stellar performances in the first Test match against Zimbabwe in Harare, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will offer central contracts in higher categories to cricketers Hassan Ali and Fawad Alam, a report in The News said on Sunday.

Th report said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will once again be offered a central contract after his last year's refusal to accept a contract C category award.

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are likely to remain in category A, while Fawad Alam is likely to get promoted and Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali and Usman Qadir will also get central contracts.

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain may be promoted to C category, while Fakhar Zaman may be promoted to B category.

The names of Muhammad Nawaz, Imran Butt, Nauman Ali and Zahid Mahmood are also under consideration for the central contract.