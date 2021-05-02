Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021



Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus




Sunday May 02, 2021

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan is asking her fans and social media followers to donate plasma to people hospitalized with coronavirus.

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan on Sunday took to her Instagram stories to share a list of patients who urgently need plasma or hospital beds with oxygen.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is also sharing details of coronavirus vaccination centers, urging her fans to get vaccinated.

India is witnessing a deadly new wave of the novel coronavirus which has killed thousands of people in the last few days.


