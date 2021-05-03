NADRA clarifies it is issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines

An elderly citizen receives the coronavirus vaccine jab. Photo: File

NADRA terms reports stating authority is not issuing certificates for single-dose vaccines as "speculative and unfounded".

People who have been vaccinated have already received certificates from NADRA, says spokesperson.

NADRA says it has issued 1,451 certificates for people who had gotten inoculated with the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine.

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) clarified on Monday it is issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose coronavirus vaccines.

Responding to media reports that the authority is not issuing certificates for single-dose vaccines, NADRA termed such reports as "speculative and unfounded".

The spokesperson of the authority clarified to the newspaper that NADRA has been issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines.

A certificate issued by NADRA to a person who got vaccinated with the CanSino Bio single-dose vaccine. Photo: NADRA

A sample of the single-dose certificate that had been issued by NADRA in the past. Photo: NADRA

"People who had been vaccinated with single-dose vaccines have already received vaccine certificates from the authority," the spokesman stated. He said NADRA has so far issued 1,451 certificates for people who had gotten inoculated with the single-dose CanSino Bio vaccine.

The spokesperson further said the authority has also issued 47,288 certificates for double-dose vaccines across the country. He said people who get vaccinated can conveniently receive certificates for single-dose as well as double-dose vaccines from the authority.