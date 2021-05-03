Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

In a year, 49 journalists lost their lives in the line of duty worldwide

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

  • 635 violations of press freedom recorded worldwide in a year.
  • Brutal crackdowns on the press are surfacing from all over the world.
  • Executive Director International Press Institute says rise in open attacks on press freedom is a bad omen for the future of democratic freedom.

The International Press Institute, an international organisation that protects journalism against censorship, warns that dictatorial-minded governments are stepping up their efforts to suppress free media.

According to the annual report of the institute, which was released on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, within the last 12 month, 49 journalists from across the globe have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The report added that brutal crackdowns on the press are surfacing from all over the world.

"About 635 violations of press freedom were recorded worldwide over the last 12 months and at least 49 journalists were killed, with the highest number (84) press freedom violations recorded in India," the report read.

Barbara Trionfi,  Executive Director at the International Press Institute, says the rise in open attacks on press freedom and the targeting of journalists in authoritarian and non-ideological governments around the world is a bad omen for the future of democratic freedom.

"Anti-democratic governments are increasingly realising that they could silence the media," she said.

World Press Freedom Day observed worldwide

The "World Press Freedom Day" was observed across the world on Monday, May 3, with emphasis on defeating censorship and journalists resolving to keep pursuing their mission without compromising their ideals.

According to UNESCO, the theme for this year's World Press Freedom Day is “Information as a Public Good”.

"It serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism and to advance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind," read a post on UNESCO's website.

Three main points will be highlighted on this World Press Freedom Day and these include:

  • Steps to ensure the economic viability of news media;
  • Mechanisms for ensuring transparency of Internet companies;
  • Enhanced Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities that enable people to recognize and value, as well as defend and demand, journalism as a vital part of information as a public good.

When and how did it originate?

The World Press Freedom Day originated in a UNESCO conference that took place in Windhoek in 1991.

The event ended on 3 May with the adoption of the landmark Windhoek Declaration for the Development of a Free, Independent and Pluralistic Press.

Even after 30 years since the conference was held, the importance to spread and sustain information cannot be understated. 

More From World:

World Press Freedom Day being observed today

World Press Freedom Day being observed today

Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine
Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji is the most generous man in India

Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji is the most generous man in India
India reports first foreign diplomat casualty from COVID-19

India reports first foreign diplomat casualty from COVID-19
Saudi Arabia will allow 'immunised' citizens to travel from May 17

Saudi Arabia will allow 'immunised' citizens to travel from May 17
Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven: officials

Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven: officials
Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election
Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University
India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day
ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space

ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space
Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada
Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

Maradona care 'deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

Latest

view all