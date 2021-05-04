Can't connect right now! retry
'Can only get married once PTI govt leaves,' former MNA Jamshed Dasti says

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti. Photo: File

  • Jamshed Dasti says he will tie the knot once the PTI government leaves and inflation is controlled.
  • Former MNA says he cannot get married due to rising inflation.
  • The politician, had earlier, announced that he will launch an anti-government movement after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Former MNA Jamshed Dasti has tied his wedding plans to the PTI’s ability to control inflation, saying that he will get married when the current government leaves and inflation is controlled.

“Once the government leaves and inflation is controlled then I will get married,” said Dasti. He added that he cannot get married in the current government’s tenure and asked people to pray that the government leaves.

“When I was an MNA there were chances of getting married. [But now] due to inflation I do not even have the money to offer daal (lentils) at my reception,” said Dasti.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the Awami Raj Party chairman had last month announced a nationwide protest movement against the PTI-led government after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Read more: PTI workers protest party’s seat adjustment with Jamshed Dasti

In a press conference, Dasti accused the government of framing wrong policies and demanded early, free and fair elections.

He said he would soon write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court against the "injustices" of the Muzaffargarh district administration. He said baseless cases had been registered against him because he spoke against the policies of the government.

He alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan and his incompetent cabinet were leading the country towards civil war. He said people were committing suicide because of economic issues. He said the nation was not being told about facts about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor agreement.

