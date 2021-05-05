Eid in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 12

Wednesday May 05, 2021
RIYADH: The head of the Jeddah Astronomical Association has predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 12.
The official said that there is no possibility of moon sighting anywhere in the country on May 11, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 13.
The official decision of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be made by the Supreme Court, the official added.