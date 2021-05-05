Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Eid in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 12

Wednesday May 05, 2021

The process of moon sighting underway in Saudi Arabia. Photo Courtesy: Jang
  • The head of the Jeddah Astronomical Association has predicted that the Eid-ul-Fitr will likely be on May 13 in Saudi Arabia.
  • Says that there is no possibility of moon sighting anywhere in the country on May 11.
  • The official decision of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be made by the Supreme Court.

RIYADH: The head of the Jeddah Astronomical Association has predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 12.

The official said that there is no possibility of moon sighting anywhere in the country on May 11, therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 13.

Read more: Eid ul Fitr holidays to be observed from May 10-15 in Pakistan: Interior Ministry

The official decision of Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia will be made by the Supreme Court, the official added.

