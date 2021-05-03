Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Eid ul Fitr holidays to be observed from May 10-15 in Pakistan: Interior Ministry

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

Men attend Eid prayers outside a mosque along a street in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/File

Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed throughout the country from May 10 to 15, the Interior Ministry said in a notification issued on Monday.

The development comes after National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) recommended that Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Pakistan should be observed from May 10-15.

"Announcement of Eid Holidays from 10-15 May 2021 — clearly stating the intention of reducing national mobility," the statement from the NCOC had said.

NCOC, in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, also announced comprehensive guidelines by the name of "STAY HOME-STAY SAFE — Eid-ul-Fitr-2021 from 8-16 May 2021".

Related items

The NCOC has also imposed a ban on chand raat bazaars, including mehendi, jewellery, and clothing stalls — from 8-16 May.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced that it will not be issuing new notes on Edi ul Fitr this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like last year, we will not be issuing new banknotes on Eid ul Fitr due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the SBP in a statement.

More From Pakistan:

11 dead, over 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Hayatabad

11 dead, over 20 injured as bus turns turtle in Hayatabad
Karachi authorities seal over 300 shops in Defence Housing Authority

Karachi authorities seal over 300 shops in Defence Housing Authority
Nation needs 'dollar-making sewing machine' instead of EVMs: Rana Sanaullah

Nation needs 'dollar-making sewing machine' instead of EVMs: Rana Sanaullah
Balochistan imposes ban on all congregations as COVID-19 cases rise

Balochistan imposes ban on all congregations as COVID-19 cases rise
Coronavirus: Education ministry asks private schools in Islamabad to slash fees by 20%

Coronavirus: Education ministry asks private schools in Islamabad to slash fees by 20%
'Govt will impose further restrictions if SOPs are not followed,' warns Wahab

'Govt will impose further restrictions if SOPs are not followed,' warns Wahab
NADRA clarifies it is issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines

NADRA clarifies it is issuing certificates for both single-dose and double-dose vaccines
Pro-Tareen PTI lawmakers to decide next course of action after Eid: sources

Pro-Tareen PTI lawmakers to decide next course of action after Eid: sources
If PML-N has solid proof of rigging in NA-249 by-polls, then it should contact ECP: Bilawal

If PML-N has solid proof of rigging in NA-249 by-polls, then it should contact ECP: Bilawal
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan defends tirade against AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan defends tirade against AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf
Government explains its proposed electoral reforms for transparent elections

Government explains its proposed electoral reforms for transparent elections
Watch: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf's response to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Watch: AC Sialkot Sonia Sadaf's response to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Latest

view all