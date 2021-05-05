Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
ICC nominates Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman for 'Player of the Month'

National team captain Babar Azam and star batsman Fakhar Zaman on the same pitch. Photo Courtesy: Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman for the "Player of the Month" award tag, a few weeks after the two put up spectacular performances in the away series against South Africa.

The ICC announced the nominations to recognise the spectacular performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket on Wednesday. 

Along with the duo, Nepalese batsman Khushal Bhurtel was also included as one of the nominees for the men's category.

Last month, Azam had toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world, as per the latest ICC ODI rankings.

Azam now sits on top of ICC's ODI rankings for the best batsman with 865 points while the Indian skipper trails him at number 2 with 857 points.

The Pakistan skipper propelled to the top of the table after scoring 228 runs in the ODI series that took place between Pakistan and South Africa.

