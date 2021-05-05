Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles’ step-son comments on the escalating Harry, Meghan drama

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Prince Charles’ step-son and Camilla Parker Bowles’ son Tom Parker may be linked to the British royal family but he prefers to stay out of the limelight.

The restaurant critic despite being close to his step-father who will take over the British throne one day, refrains from stepping into internal family matters, especially after the debacle that occurred after Megxit.

Speaking to The Times, Parker was asked about the family drama that has been escalating since the past few weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came all guns blazing against the royal family in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

“I stay out of that. That’s nothing to do with me,” he said.

He went on to say that he did not watch Harry and Meghan’s infamous interview but is certain everything will get settled soon: “Families are never easy but they’ll work it out in the end.”

