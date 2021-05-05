Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%

Health worker administrates COVID-19 vaccine to citizens during the coronavirus vaccination campaign at Government Naseer Ullah Babar Khan Memorial Hospital in Peshawar on May 03, 2021. — PPI/File

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Swat has shot up to 50%, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rate of infection remaining at 7% in the last 24 hours, the province's health department said Wednesday.

The health department's report said Tank's positivity ratio has reached 43%, Mardan 21%, and Swabi, and Buner had recorded the infection rate at 14%.

In a positive development, 11 districts in the KP reported a 0% positivity ratio.



Meanwhile, with no signs of coronavirus pandemic going away anytime soon, Pakistan had reported 4,113 new coronavirus infections, raising the total case tally to 841,636.



According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% as of today whereas the number of active cases is reported at 84,480.

With 119 new fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 18,590. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, nationwide recoveries were recorded at 738,727.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

So far, 310616 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8741 individuals have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, 4687 in Sindh, 3466 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 698 in Islamabad, 491 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.