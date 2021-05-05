Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Sheeba Haider

Swat's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up to 50%

By
Sheeba Haider

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Health worker administrates COVID-19 vaccine to citizens during the coronavirus vaccination campaign at Government Naseer Ullah Babar Khan Memorial Hospital in Peshawar on May 03, 2021. — PPI/File

  • KP health department's report says Tank's positivity ratio has reached 43%.
  • 11 districts in the KP reported 0% positivity ratio.
  • Pakistan had reported 4,113 coronavirus infections in last 24 hours.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Swat has shot up to 50%, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's rate of infection remaining at 7% in the last 24 hours, the province's health department said Wednesday.

The health department's report said Tank's positivity ratio has reached 43%, Mardan 21%, and Swabi, and Buner had recorded the infection rate at 14%.

Related items

In a positive development, 11 districts in the KP reported a 0% positivity ratio.

Meanwhile, with no signs of coronavirus pandemic going away anytime soon, Pakistan had reported 4,113 new coronavirus infections, raising the total case tally to 841,636.

According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% as of today whereas the number of active cases is reported at 84,480.

With 119 new fatalities, the country's death toll stands at 18,590. Most deaths in the country were reported in Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In addition, nationwide recoveries were recorded at 738,727.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

So far, 310616 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 8741 individuals have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, 4687 in Sindh, 3466 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 698 in Islamabad, 491 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.

More From Pakistan:

Exclusive: President Alvi underscores importance of e-voting in interview

Exclusive: President Alvi underscores importance of e-voting in interview
CM Sindh says Centre's strategy to curb COVID-19 is 'incomprehensible'

CM Sindh says Centre's strategy to curb COVID-19 is 'incomprehensible'
Shafqat Mehmood dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

Shafqat Mehmood dispels rumours about cancellation of class 9, 11 exams

PM Imran Khan all set for Saudi Arabia visit

PM Imran Khan all set for Saudi Arabia visit

Shamshad Akhtar elected as first woman PSX Board chairperson

Shamshad Akhtar elected as first woman PSX Board chairperson
Islamabad, Riyadh's military cooperation to positively impact regional peace: Gen Bajwa

Islamabad, Riyadh's military cooperation to positively impact regional peace: Gen Bajwa
Indifferent attitude towards expats 'unforgivable', PM tells ambassadors

Indifferent attitude towards expats 'unforgivable', PM tells ambassadors
Karachi: DRAP recovers large quantity of raw material used to make medicines

Karachi: DRAP recovers large quantity of raw material used to make medicines
Punjab to impose complete lockdown from May 8-16

Punjab to impose complete lockdown from May 8-16
IMF's strict conditions also have a political cost: Shaukat Tarin

IMF's strict conditions also have a political cost: Shaukat Tarin
FIA report says number of complaints related to harassment, blasphemy increasing

FIA report says number of complaints related to harassment, blasphemy increasing
CJP orders government to fix oxygen cylinders price

CJP orders government to fix oxygen cylinders price

Latest

view all