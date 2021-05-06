Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

How Prince William plans to modernise monarchy after taking the throne

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to change the royal family when he becomes King 

Prince William, second in line to the British throne, has an extensive plan to revolutionise the monarchy when he becomes the King of England. 

Considered as the symbol of modernity, William and Kate Middleton are expected to change the royal family.

“William is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he’ll make,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

“While he respects protocol, he plans to modernize some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations," the insider added. 

“He and Kate have successfully created a healthy balance of openness [in the public eye] while maintaining the sense of mystery that surrounds the royal family and keeps us engaged,” the source further said.

When William ascends to the throne, Kate will reign beside him as the Queen consort. 

“William accepts that being in the spotlight is part of the job, and is fine with it,” the source told the outlet. “He takes his future role as King seriously and sees at as a great honour and privilege to be in his position. The Monarchy and his family will always come first.”

Through the years, William “has more than proved himself to be worthy” of the throne and is “confident” that he “will make a great king” someday. Having Kate to navigate through the ups and downs with him is an added bonus. “Kate is his rock and they work as a team,” the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father

Meghan Markle wins last copyright claim against UK tabloid over letter to father
Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims

Tristan Thompson threatens legal action in response to Sydney Chase' cheating claims
Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'

Kendall Jenner excited about her upcoming Vogue series 'Open Minded'
Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday

Adele's fans gush over her looks as she shares never-before-seen photos on her 33rd birthday
Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations

Noel Clarke dropped from 'London Comic Con meet and greet' after serious accusations
Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Oprah Winfrey gets candid about being anxious prior to Elliot Page interview

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date

Rose Byrne soars temperature as she shows off her incredible physique on a beach date
'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show

'Money Heist season 5': Alvaro Morte aka Professor bids tearful goodbye to the show
Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return

Broadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return
Netflix drops trailer of Gina Rodriguez-starrer Awake

Netflix drops trailer of Gina Rodriguez-starrer Awake
Disney announces to phase out temperature screening

Disney announces to phase out temperature screening
Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth launches her own beer brand weeks after husband Prince Philip's death

Latest

view all