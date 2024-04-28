Prince Harry has cried furious tears over King Charles’ eviction notice for Frogmore

Prince Harry reportedly suffered a lot when he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the UK, experts believe.

News about it all has been shared by royal commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with The Mirror.

In the midst of that chat the expert noted, “Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore.”

“He felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive.”

To make matters worse, it also served as a painful reminder of the past for the Duke as well.

According to Mr Quinn, “Harry took it as a cruel rejection, a painful reminder of all that he felt when his father fought with his mother during their long, drawn-out, painful divorce.”