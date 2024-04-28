King Charles makes first appearance after Prince Harry announced UK return

King Charles and Queen Camilla made their first appearance as they attended Sunday Church service shortly after Prince Harry announced his return to Britain.



The monarch and queen were pictured arriving at Crathie Church in Aberdeenshire on Sunday morning, according to Daily Mail.

King Charles and Camilla’s appearance came hours after Prince Harry’s UK return for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary was confirmed.

The spokesperson confirmed on social media, “The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

“We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet are not expected to join Prince Harry as the statement does not show their return to UK.