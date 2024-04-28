Prince William likely to reunite with Harry as Duke announces UK return

Prince Harry and his estranged brother Prince William are likely to reunite next month, royal expert and former royal butler Grant Harrold believes.



Speaking to Sky News Australia, Harrold says, "It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible.”

He further says King Charles would want his sons to ‘patch things up’ so it's more than likely that he could play ‘peacemaker’.

"Family means everything to the King, like his mother and one of his top priorities will be to ensure that this family rift is healed," the royal butler added.

The fresh claims has been made as Prince Harry has confirmed his UK return next month.

The spokesperson said, “The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

“We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”



