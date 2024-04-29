Prince Harry branded a poor little rich kid who sees himself as the eternal victim

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of behaving more so like an ‘eternal victim’ rather than a rich ‘spoiled brat’ which many have accused him of being.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that conversation he highlighted how Prince Harry has been taking his Frogmore Cottage eviction, especially since the backdated US residency document was unearthed.

In his chat with the outlet, the expert admitted, “Whenever Charles puts his foot down it seems unfair to Harry.”

This is because Prince Harry allegedly “feels that after everything that has happened to him, he should always get whatever he wants, whether that be security paid for by the British taxpayer or a luxurious UK home.”

“For many, Harry is just a poor little rich kid behaving like a spoiled brat,” Mr Quinn said before adding that Harry however “sees himself as the eternal victim,” instead.

A more direct revelation was also shared by Prince Harry about everything in his memoir Spare.

At the time he said, “Exactly then, while we were revising our budget, word came down: Pa was cutting me off. I recognized the absurdity, a man in his mid-thirties being financially cut off by his father.”

“But Pa wasn’t merely my father. He was my boss, my baker, by comptroller, keeper of the purse strings throughout my adult life.”

Hence, “cutting me off therefore meant firing me, without redundancy pay, and casting me into the void after a lifetime of service. More, after a lifetime of rendering me otherwise unemployable.”

The Duke of Sussex even went as far as to say at the time, “I felt fatted for the slaughter. Suckled like a veal calf” because even though he’d “never asked to be financially dependent on Pa.”

Regardless, after everything went down the Duke admits he and Meghan had a lot of sleepless nights too, where they questioned “how to pay for a home and security,” that too abruptly.