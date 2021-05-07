In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Saudi crown prince acknowledges Pakistan's role towards peace

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah. Picture ISPR

COAS Gen Bajwa meets Saudi leadership during visit to kingdom.

COAS says that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA.

Mohammad Bin Salman says relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust.

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country's military media wing said on Friday.



General Bajwa is on a visit to Saudi Arabia during which he held meetings with the Saudi leadership.

The COAS also called on Deputy Defence Minister Khalid Bin Salman today.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process, bilateral defence, security, collaboration for regional peace and connectivity were discussed,” the Inter-Services Public relations said in a statement issued about the army chief’s meeting with the Saudi crown prince.



COAS said that Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of KSA and defence of the two Holy Mosques.

The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability.

He also said that relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for the peace, stability and betterment of Muslims.