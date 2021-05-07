Can't connect right now! retry
Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’

Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’

Fashion model Kendall Jenner recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the reality of her workload.

The star got candid with Vogue and admitted, “I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way.”

“I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying.” But “There is going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ and I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I’m a very blessed girl.”

However, “I’m still a human being at the end of the day. No matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean that they don’t have real life feelings and emotions.”

