SHC orders halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs

SHC has ordered halting the ongoing anti-encroachment along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs till Eid.

People whose houses were being demolished filed a petition against encroachment.

Court says citizens should not be evicted from their homes during Eid.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered stopping the ongoing anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar and Orangi nullahs.

The decision came after the court heard a petition against the demolition of leased houses under the guise of encroachment. The petition was filed by people whose houses were affected.

The victims said the operation should be halted so they could look for alternative accommodation. Upon the request of the petitioners, the court directed the administration to immediately stop the ongoing operation along the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs till Eid ul Fitr.



The court said that citizens should not be evicted from their homes during Eid.