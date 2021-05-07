Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 07 2021
By
Sheeba Haider

Swabi's coronavirus positivity ratio reaches 50%

By
Sheeba Haider

Friday May 07, 2021

  • Peshawar records the infection rate at 15%, Mardan at 16%.
  • 1,600 COVID-19 patients are under treatment at KP's hospitals.
  • The province recorded an overall positivity ratio of 18%.

The coronavirus positivity ratio reached 50% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district in the last 24 hours, two days after the infection rate reached the same in Swat, the health department said.

As many as 1,600 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the province, with 40 more succumbing to the infection, the health department said Friday.

Peshawar recorded the infection rate at 15%, Mardan at 16%, and the province recorded an overall positivity ratio of 18%, the department said.

The COVID-19 situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — KP health department

In Balochistan, the rate of positivity fell below 10% against 18% three days ago. However, the number of active cases in the province is more than 1,400.

4,298 coronavirus cases reported in a day

Pakistan continued to report a large number of coronavirus cases across the country, with 4,298 people testing positive for the virus and 140 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The country passed the grim milestone of 850,000 cases in total while the total death toll has climbed to 18,677.

The total number of recoveries reported across the country stands at 747,755 while the active number of cases has risen to 83,699.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio stands at 9.58%.

Sindh announces to appoint 37,000 teachers

Defying COVID-19 protocols, Pakistani traders vow to keep businesses running till chand raat

UHS announces results for BDS third year

SHC orders halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar, Orangi nullahs

Weekly inflation increases by 0.50%: PBS

Karachi's weather to remain hot; temperature expected to go up to 38°C

Shahbaz Sharif permitted to fly abroad for medical treatment

Pakistan Army receives second batch of coronavirus vaccine from Chinese military

Is the patwari culture making a comeback in Punjab?

Sindh announces public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

In meeting with Gen Bajwa, Saudi crown prince acknowledges Pakistan's role towards peace

Sindh govt announces new restrictions during lockdown from May 9-16

