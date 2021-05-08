Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 08 2021
Angelina Jolie lauds Chloe Zhao as a special director

Saturday May 08, 2021

Nomadland helmer Chloe Zhao, who won the Oscar for Best Director at last month’s Academy Awards, received praise from Hollywood superstar Angelia Jolie.

Zaho stepped into the arena of big budget superhero epics for her next film Marvel Studios’ Eternals after becoming only the second woman in history to win the Academy Award for  Best director.

Angelina Jolie has shared her thoughts on Zaho's achievement during an interview with CinemaBlend, saying: "She’s a special director".

“I was very, very happy,” said Jolie when asked about her thoughts on Zhao’s Oscar win. “I think she’s a special director. She’s a really interesting woman, very thoughtful, very serious about her work. I think she’s bringing a new voice through her films, and I think to Marvel. So I’m very excited for people to see it.”

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and features a cast that includes Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Don Lee (Train to Busan), Salma Hayek (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead), Brian Tyree Henry (Child’s Play), Lia McHugh (American Woman), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk).

Chloé Zhao is a Chinese filmmaker, known primarily for her work in American independent films.

