Saturday May 08 2021
By
Sports Desk

New Zealand's Tim Seifert misses charter flight from India after testing positive for coronavirus

By
Sports Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert. Photo: AFP

  • New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert tests positive for coronavirus, misses flight from India.
  • He was in India for the Indian Premier League. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders.
  • NZC chief executive David White says he is confident Seifert will receive the best medical care in India.

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert has tested positive for coronavirus, New Zeland Cricket confirmed Saturday.

The wicket-keeper batsman was in India for the Indian Premier League. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The NZC statement said Seifert missed his charter flight back to New Zealand from India with all the other members of the New Zealand contingent.

Coronavirus: New Zealand temporarily suspending travel from India, says Jacinda Ardern

"Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms," the NZC statement said.

The Kiwi cricketer has minor symptoms and has been shifted to a Chennai hospital for treatment. Kiwi Test cricketers selected for a series against England also left India.

Players selected for the Test series have reached Maldives from Delhi, the NZC said, adding that the New Zealand Test players will stay in Maldives for a few days.

The players' scheduled to enter England on May 11 may be delayed, the NZC said.

Coronavirus hits IPL: KKR-RCB match postponed after two players test positive

"Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation," it further added.

NZC chief executive David White said that he is confident Seifert will receive the best medical care in India.

